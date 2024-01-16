How long is the cold weather expected to last - and what is causing it?

Large parts of the UK have been hit by a so-called 'Arctic blast' this week, leading to freezing temperatures and wintry conditions.

The cold snap has brought snow showers to northern areas and prompted the Met Office to issue several weather warnings.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy answers the key questions surrounding the cold weather and how long it is expected to last for.

What is causing the recent cold weather?

Cold Arctic air has swept across us from the north in recent days - really setting in at the end of last week and through the weekend.

Temperatures have plunged below freezing in the last few nights in all locations, with widespread harsh frosts. The cold feel has been enhanced by cloud and a brisk biting wind in places, and temperatures have been barely above freezing by day.

The cold Artic air will continue to influence our weather and how it feels all week.

Where are the warnings in place?

There's yellow warnings in place for snow and ice for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England lasting through today, tonight and into tomorrow.

Most of the snow is falling through Scotland today before becoming confined to northern Scotland overnight.

Northern England and Northern Ireland will see a winter mix of rain, sleet and snow - most of the snow falling over high ground.

Many of these locations will be prone to dangerously icy and slippery conditions in the next 24 hours or more.

People walking in snowy conditions in Crow Park at Derwent Water in Keswick, Cumbria. Credit: PA

How cold could it get?

Recent nights have seen temperatures well below freezing, with below -8C seen last night in Benson, Oxfordshire.

Tonight we're braced for another deep freeze with another widespread frost and temperatures dipping -10C or even lower across remote snowy areas of Scotland, making it our coldest night of the year and this winter season so far.

Which parts of the country could see snow?

Parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England have already seen fresh falls of sleet and snow, with more wintry weather to come in these locations tonight and into tomorrow for parts of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

How long will the cold weather last?

The cold Arctic air remains with us most of this week, with low temperatures by day and by night especially for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures will be below and close to freezing here in the daytimes and all of us are prone to widespread harsh overnight frosts. There will be biting and bitter northerly winds enhancing the cold feel.

Come the latter stages of the weekend, a switch in the wind direction will mean weather systems approach from the mid Atlantic introducing less cold air - temperatures will recover along with windy wet weather into Sunday and the new week.

