Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have resigned their positions as deputy Conservative chairmen, after saying they would back rebel amendments on the Rwanda bill.

In a joint-letter, the duo said that "whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules".

They added it was "important in terms of credibility that we are consistent" on arguing that safeguards must be put in place to ensure the government's flagship asylum policy is legally watertight.

On Tuesday evening, MPs voted 529 to 68 - majority 461 - to reject Conservative Sir Bill Cash's changes to the Bill, which aimed to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to prevent or delay a person being removed to Rwanda.

More than 60 right-wing MPs, including former prime minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had said they would back amendments they claim will beef up the Safety of Rwanda Bill.

The campaign to rewrite the legislation, led by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, was also supported by ex-home secretary Suella Braverman and Jane Stevenson, a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Business and Trade, who confirmed she would vote for the amendments, saying: "I'm going to turn my fire" on Mr Sunak.

It comes as the United Nations (UN) high commissioner for refugees said that, even unamended, the Bill and recently signed treaty with Rwanda would still violate global refugee law.

Under the government's plan, migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats could be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda rather than being allowed to try to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation and the treaty are intended to make the government's plan legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

More to follow...

