Sarina Wiegman has extended her deal as England head coach through to the 2027 World Cup, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

The Dutch boss has enjoyed great success since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, leading them to Euros glory the following summer.

Wiegman, who on Monday won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women's coach, also took England to last summer's World Cup final, where the team lost 1-0 to Spain.

Wiegman said: "I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy."

The 54-year-old had previously told ITV News she did not have "any plans" to leave her role as England head coach and, before the World Cup starts, will now lead the Lionesses in their defence of the Euros title.

Qualification for that tournament starts in April, with the finals being played in Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

Former Lionesses have praised news of Wiegman's contract extension, including Lianne Sanderson who described the announcement as "brilliant".

Wiegman, whose assistant Arjan Veurink has also agreed a contract extension, added: "Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can't wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.

"I would like to thank [FA chief executive] Mark Bullingham, [chair] Debbie Hewitt and the FA board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay.

"It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments."

Bullingham said: "We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football.

"She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come.

"The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that - building on what had been several years of positive progress.

"She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women's game, and English football in general.

"Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grassroots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St George's Park will continue."

Wiegman took on the England job with an already glowing CV. She led the Netherlands to Euros glory on home soil in 2017 and took them to the final of the 2019 World Cup.

