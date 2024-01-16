A Love Island All Stars contestant has quit the show just days after entering the villa after the new series of the hit ITV reality show kicked off this week.

Jake Cornish, who first appeared on the show in 2021, walked out shortly after he was forced to couple up with his former girlfriend Liberty Poole during the launch of the new series.

The 26-year-old’s departure was confirmed at the end of Tuesday’s episode when voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, teased the next day’s show.

Stirling said: “Tomorrow night. It’s getting steamy in paradise and someone can’t take the heat.”

A clip then showed of Jake gathering everyone around the firepit as he told the islanders: “I’m going tonight.”

Jake and Liberty were among 12 former Islanders who appeared on the new spin-off show, which sees past contestants head into a villa in South Africa to try to find love once more.

Ahead of her re-entry, Liberty admitted it might be 'awkward' coming across her ex and seemingly shut down the possibility of any rekindled romances.

The pair were coupled up during series seven of the dating show, but they called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

Due to the contestants being kept away from social media in preparation, the TV stars were not aware they were both in the villa until they were reunited during Monday’s episode.

Liberty Poole admitted it might be 'awkward' coming across her ex Jake Cornish. Credit: PA

After it was revealed that the public had chosen to couple Jake up with Liberty, host Maya Jama asked him if he was happy with the public’s decision, to which he said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Earlier in the episode, he said there “was never any bad blood” between him and Liberty and added that he felt there was “probably a chat to be done”.

Also in the episode, Callum Jones, who entered the villa as a surprise islander on Monday, decided to couple up with his ex Molly Smith who entered the villa after him.

Callum, who had met Molly during series six, was told by host Jama that he could couple up with Molly or steal any of the girls from their couples.

So far, the public have picked: Anton Danyluk to pair up with Hannah Elizabeth, Chris Taylor with Demi Jones, Luis Morrison with Georgia Harrison, Mitchel Taylor with Kaz Kamwi, and Toby Aromolaran with his former flame Georgia Steel, who he coupled up with on last year's Love Island Games series.

Love Island: All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX and STV.

