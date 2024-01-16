Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people were forced to flee Hemu in China after dozens of avalanches hit the skiing village

More than 1,000 people are trapped after dozens of avalanches hit a remote skiing area in northwestern China.

The avalanches, triggered by heavy snow, have blocked roads, stranding both tourists and residents in Hemu village in the Xinjiang region, close to China's border with Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Those injured were being airlifted out on a military helicopter while supplies such as food and fuel were being flown in.

State broadcaster CCTV said one snow-blocked road had been cleared, enabling vehicles to enter and tourists to drive themselves out.

Excavators clear a road blocked by snow in Hemu following a series of avalanches in the region Credit: CCTV via AP

Footage showed dozens of tourists dragging luggage over snow-covered areas toward a helicopter, while a long line of outgoing cars was seen on the cleared road.

Known as an emerging ski destination, the Altay prefecture, where Hemu is situated, had been hit by heavy snowfall since early January.

China Daily, citing the Xinjiang meteorological bureau, said at least 31 avalanches were reported as of Saturday.

Authorities at the Kanas scenic area, where Hemu village is located, said the area will be closed until at least January 20 due to continued extreme weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...