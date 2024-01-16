By Rachel Dixon, ITV News Multimedia Producer

The world's oldest dog ever may not actually be the world's oldest dog, as he has had his title temporarily suspended.

Bobi, the Rafeiro do Alentejo, broke a century old record to become the Guinness World Records (GWR) holder as the oldest dog on record and the oldest living dog, in February when he was aged 30. He died in October last year, aged 31.

But the organisation is now reviewing his title after an outcry over whether the records proving he was the worlds oldest dog were legitimate.

A GWR spokesperson said: "While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place."

Bobi playing with one of his cat companions, Ceguinho back in 2022. Credit: Guinness World Records

The record holder authority said, in 1992 Bobi was registered with Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), who have confirmed Bobi’s birth date.

His age was also verified by SIAC, a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the SNMV (National Union of Veterinarians).

However, an investigation by Wired magazine suggests this is not the case.

A spokesperson from SIAC told the publication: “At the time, the animal’s holder declared that it had been born in 1992, but we have no registration or data that can confirm or deny this statement.”

They also said the SIAC had never been contacted by GWR to verify the information.

The Portuguese pooch scooped the record from the previous oldest dog ever, Bluey (1910-1939), was an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years five months old.

Some people believed pictures of Bobi from 1992 and 1999 showed a different dog to Bobi in his later years.

A picture of Bobi in 1999 Credit: Guinness World Records

Fans spotted the Bobi had white paws when he was younger but he was all brown when he died last year.

Dogs fur can change colour and texture but it does tend to go lighter or grey rather than darker.

Bobi was described as a calm and sociable pet who enjoyed relaxing by the fireplace on chilly days.

Speaking when he was made the record holder, his owner Leonel Costa, 38, said: “Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he’s been holding on – it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high.

“If he spoke only he could explain this success.”

