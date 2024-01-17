Coachella 2024: No Doubt to reunite for first time in decade

After almost a decade since last performing together, the 90s punk band No Doubt will be returning to the stage for Coachella 2024.

A clip shared to Instagram started with Stefani sharing artwork from their 1995 album Beacon Street Collection, before messaging bassist Tony Kanal and prompting him to get the rest of the group on the call.

Once the full band was together on the call, Stefani asked, “What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?”

After a bit of back and forth, each member agreed that a proper reunion was in order.

The news came alongside the festival's annual lineup, which included Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.

Also on the lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin León, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Reneé Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

The event will also be the first time that Blur play together in the US for nine years.

While the lineup didn't specify which members of No Doubt would be hitting the stage, the group teased their reunion earlier in the week on social media.

