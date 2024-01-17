Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda sat down with Daniel Kaluuya, who is preparing for the release of his directorial debut

He carries himself with the calmness of a movie star and the charisma of someone who is perpetually the coolest person in the room.

Sitting down with Daniel Kaluuya was not only an insightful experience, but an oddly relaxing one too.

He was destined to do big things from a tender age, penning his first play at the age of nine.

Now, with an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA in his back pocket, he is making his directorial debut in the new Netflix film ‘The Kitchen.’

He’s been writing the script for about a decade, a story of a social housing estate - known as The Kitchen - and its residents, many of whom refuse to leave despite the government having plans to build a new development on its site.

Daniel, who himself grew up on a council estate in London, believes it is in some ways reflective of modern day society.

"We wanted to show the world out there, here on the screen," he said.

"I think what is happening in stories that are about working class environments, is that there is a flattening that’s been happening.

"We wanted to be honest and truthful and delve into the interesting relationship between the people and the state."

The film explores themes of class, family and community, all set within a sci-fi futuristic world, which Daniel describes as in the "near future".

"I feel like a lot of British cinema is minimalism and we wanted to do maximalism," he said.

"For me, I just wanted to see the characters and people I’ve people I’ve been around and grown up with in a film."

The Kitchen cast (left to right) Dan Emmerson, Kano, Jedaiah Bannerman, Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares during the London Film Festival. Credit: PA

The 34-year-old is directing a film for the first time. Daniel became a household name after starring in Get Out back in 2017.

It was that role which inducted him into Hollywood’s inner circle. He won plaudits for his acting work in both Black Panther and Nope.

But it was Judas and the Black Messiah, which was released in 2021, which cemented Daniel’s A-List credentials.

His portrayal of Fred Hampton won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Kaluuya, winner of the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role in 2021. Credit: AP

That being said, he’s endearingly humble and remembers cutting his acting and writing teeth on British comedy series Skins.

"I wrote on Skins when I was 18 or 19, wrote two episodes and then I just had nothing to say, I was 19, I was like, 'I need to live some life.'"

"I always had ideas and the acting was a way to stay creative whilst that was happening. What keeps you in the game is your love and passion for it."

Daniel himself grew up on a council estate in London. Credit: ITV News

I was chatting to Daniel at one of his youth premieres, special events where those from disadvantaged backgrounds or with a keen interest in film, but no access to the industry are able to see the film ahead of time.

Daniel has been putting these on with the help of local charities and community groups.

He also hosts Q&A’s at the premieres, so people can pick his brains to help launch their own careers.

Rishi spoke to Daniel at one of his youth premieres, where many with no access to the industry are able to see the film ahead of time. Credit: ITV News

I ask him if he’d have liked any advice or asked any questions from a Hollywood veteran when he was starting out…

"What’s VAT? That would be nice. What’s tax, how does that work? Critical questions," he responds.

"I feel like there is a lot of stuff I wanted to ask, but I’m happy I found out for myself and I’m happy that I made the mistakes that I have made to find that out.

"So, I just hope that we can pass the wisdom on."

Success is rarely achieved overnight. Daniel says it’s an "hours game" and he’s doing his best to help others follow in his footsteps.

The Kitchen is out on Netflix on Friday, January 19.

