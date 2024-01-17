Firework factory explosion kills more than 20 in Thailand

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Thailand has killed at least 23 people, according to provincial officials.

Photos posted on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke over the scene in Suphan Buri where the rural factory site was levelled flat by the blast.

It is not clear whether there are any survivors but rescue workers continue to scower the rubble on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.

There had been another explosion at the factory in November 2022 that killed one worker, police said Credit: Samekan Suphan Buri Foundation via AP

The office of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, distributed a video showing him being told over the phone by the regional police commander there were 20 to 30 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion and that none of them could be found.

There had been another explosion at the factory in November 2022 that killed one worker and seriously injured three others, national police chief Torsak Sukvimol confirmed.

He added police would pursue legal action for any wrongdoing involved.

