Houthis labelled a terrorist group by US after Red Sea attacks

The US has declared the Houthis, who have been orchestrating attacks on ships in the Red Sea, are now labelled a terrorist organisation.

The Iranian-backed group have targeted dozens of commercial vessels, causing a backlog of delays to world trade.

US officials said they would design the financial penalties to minimise harm to Yemen's 32 million people, who are among the world's poorest and hungriest after years of war between the Iran-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition.

The US National Security Council, said in the past month the Yemen-based group have launched unprecedented attacks against US forces and maritime forces.

The White House has said this is "the textbook definition" of terrorism and is a threat to global trade.

Houthis in Yemen. Credit: PA

It will take 30 days for the "designated terror group" label to come into effect - the delay is to allow conversations with NGOs and to reduce the impact on Yemeni people.

The US said it would be willing to look at not implementing the sanction if the Houthis stopped their attacks in the coming days.

The foreign terrorist designation would bar American people and organisations subject to US jurisdiction from providing “material support” to the Houthis.

However, human rights and humanitarian aid groups said this would result in an even greater humanitarian catastrophe than what is already happening in Yemen.

US authorities hope designating the Houthis as a terror group would break off the international finance systems they use and say it will apply additional pressure to push the group away from Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delisted the Houthis as both foreign terrorist organisations and as specially designated global terrorists in February 2021 as the administration sought to make it easier to get humanitarian aid into Yemen.

The Trump administration designated the Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organisation over the strong objections of human rights and humanitarian aid groups.

Military action by the US and the UK against Houthi targets in Yemen have failed to stop weeks of drone, rocket and missile strikes by the group on commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea route, which borders Yemen.

There is concern that designating the Houthis as terrorists may complicate international attempts to broker a peace deal in the now-subsided war with Saudi Arabia.

War and chronic misgovernment have left 24 million Yemenis at risk of hunger and disease, and roughly 14 million are in acute need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations (UN).

Aid groups during the height of Yemen's war issued repeated warnings that millions of Yemenis were on the brink of famine.

