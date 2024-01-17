Kate Middleton is being treated in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for a planned procedure.

She is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the palace said.

A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

