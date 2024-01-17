Surprise inflation rate rise to 4% as Hunt insists government 'plan is working'

Play Brightcove video

Forecasts had previously mapped out a fall to 3.8% down from 3.9% in November

Inflation rose slightly to 4% in the year to December, but the chancellor continues to insist the governments "plan is working."

But the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) saw a spike in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, marking the first rise since February 2023.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that inflation “does not fall in a straight line” and that "we need to stay the course we have set out."

He said: “As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it.

“We took difficult decisions to control borrowing and are now turning a corner, so we need to stay the course we have set out, including boosting growth with more competitive tax levels.”

The rise comes after tobacco duty increased last November, with alcohol also driving inflation higher, which offset further falls in food prices.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor called "any rise in inflation is bad news for families who are worse off after fourteen years of economic failure.

"Britain cannot afford another five years of economic failure. Only Labour can deliver the change Britain needs and make working people better off.”

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said: “The rate of inflation ticked up a little in December, with rises in tobacco prices due to recently-introduced duty increases.

“These were partially offset by falling food inflation, where prices still rose but at a much lower rate than this time last year.”

