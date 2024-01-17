By James Gray, Multimedia Producer

Measles outbreaks across parts of England have led to some local councils advising isolation measures in an effort to stem the highly contagious infection.

Staff and pupils, depending on their vaccination status, could be asked to stay at home for up to three weeks if they have become infected or are a close contact of an infected measles case.

Growing rates of the infection, which can be fatal, have been triggered by poor vaccine take up across the country.

Here, ITV News sets out all you need to know about the recent surge in measles cases and how councils are responding.

Where are there outbreaks?

More than 300 suspected cases of measles have been detected in the West Midlands, according to figures released on Monday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Of these, four fifths (80%) have been found in Birmingham, some 8% were identified in Coventry and the rest are spread around the West Midlands.

Before the end of 2023, outbreaks had also been reported in London, Wales and Leicester

What advice are councils offering?

West Midlands

Birmingham City Council, responding to the rise in infections, has issued guidance on its website, saying "any child or adult who has not had at least one dose of MMR and comes into contact with a person with measles will have to be excluded from nursery, school or work for 21 days and stay at home".

Coventry City Council issued guidance to schools in its area shortly before Christmas, which advises children or staff not to attend school if they are displaying symptoms.

"The individual needs to be excluded from school/college/nursery until four days after the onset of the rash," the guidance states.

City of Wolverhampton Council is asking residents within the area it covers to follow the same advice.

Other West Midlands councils, including Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, has said they are following advice which has been issued by the UKHSA for that region.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: "If a child is unvaccinated and is a close contact of a measles case, for instance a sibling, we may advise that the child not come to school for a number of days to prevent the spread of measles.

"The number of days can vary depending on the circumstances. We only do this in certain situations, following an individual risk assessment, and it is the school's decision on whether to implement our advice."

London

Meanwhile, outbreaks in London have prompted some local authorities to issue similar communications.

The UKHSA warned last year the capital could see between 40,000 and 160,000 cases without an improvement to vaccination rates.

Ealing Council, for instance, is currently asking children with a rash or fever in excess of 38C to be "excluded from school and asked to seek clinical opinion".

Barnet and Haringey Councils have both previously written to parents of schoolchildren to say that those who are not fully vaccinated and are deemed a close contact of an infected measles case could be asked to isolate for up to 21 days.

A spokesperson for Hackney Council, meanwhile, said: "As per national guidance, any susceptible contacts of a measles case [for example, those that are unvaccinated], who are at a high risk of developing measles, may be advised to be excluded from school for a number of days to prevent the infection spreading.

"This is only done in certain situations and following an individual risk assessment by the relevant UKHSA Health protection Team."

Councils across England are encouraging anyone who is not fully vaccinated - received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine - to come forward and receive their inoculations.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association (LGA), who represent councils in England and Wales, said: "Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best possible way to protect ourselves and our children from measles.

"Recommendations about isolation periods are made by local directors of public health in conjunction with guidance from the UK Health Security Agency.

"Councils are urging parents and guardians to check your child's red book to make sure they are fully vaccinated against this disease."

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against measles has been urged to come forward for their inoculations. Credit: PA

What is measles?

The NHS describes measles as an infection which "usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later".

Measles is highly contagious. For example, when compared with Covid-19 towards the end of 2020, Department of Health (DoE) data showed that one person infected with Covid-19 was estimated to have passed it onto 1.6 people. Meanwhile, one person who contracted measles would, on average, pass the infection to between 15 and 20 people.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Anyone who contracts measles, according to the NHS, is likely to experience the following initial symptoms:

A high temperature

A runny or blocked nose

Sneezing

A cough

Red, sore, watery eyes

Some people may develop small white spots on the inside of their cheeks and the back of their lips a few days after the infection has taken hold.

Typically, a rash will also appear in the wake of cold-like symptoms developing.

How dangerous is measles?

For most people, measles can be unpleasant, but passes within seven to ten days without causing any further complications.

Once you have contracted the infection, it is highly unlikely that you will get it again, according to the NHS.

But, in some cases, measles can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications, including infection of the lungs (pneumonia) and brain (encephalitis).

Why are there outbreaks?

Official figures show that in 2022/23 some 84.5% of youngsters in England had received both doses of the MMR vaccine - the lowest level since 2010/11.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that in order for the whole population to be protected around 95% of people need to have been given two injections.

There is no sole reason for why vaccination rates have fallen, but health officials have previously blamed a now-discredited report from Andrew Wakefield, who in 1998 linked the MMR jab with autism.

Mr Wakefield has since been struck off the medical register, but his writing has led to lasting effects in vaccine uptake rates.

The NHS has issued the below advice for anyone who is concerned they themselves or someone they know has measles:

Call your local GP surgery and ask to arrange an urgent appointment. Do not enter the premises unless you have been told it is OK to do so. As measles is highly contagious, you may be asked to hold an appointment over the phone.

Alternatively, you can call 111 or get help online via this link.

