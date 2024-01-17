An organic cracker company has recalled a number of its products because of the possible presence of moth larvae, the Food Security Agency has said.

Daylesford Organic is recalling its rye, spelt and raisin crispbreads and its savoury biscuit selection as the products are "unsafe to eat."

Anybody who has bought these products is advised to return them to the shop where they were purchased where they will receive a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency is in charge of issuing alerts when there is a problem with a food product.

The products that have been recalled are:

Daylesford Organic Rye, Spelt & Raisin Crispbreads - 120g - best before May 22, 2024, and June 5, 2024

Daylesford Organic Savoury Biscuit Selection - 360g - best before May 22, 2024, June 5, 2024, and September 10, 2024

Daylesford Organic Savoury Biscuit Selection - 960g - best before May 22, 2024, and June 5, 2024

This isn't the first time that moths have cropped up in foodstuffs and prompted company recalls.

Tesco recalled one of its Christmas stuffing products in December because of the "possible presence of moths".

Its Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix (130g), with a best before date of September 2024, had the presence of the insects.

