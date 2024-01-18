Play Brightcove video

Why are these two Muslim nations striking each other's territory, and is it as worrying as it seems? ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar explains

Tensions in the Middle East have been mounting since Hamas committed a series of attacks in Israel on October 7, prompting a full-blown and continuing conflict in Gaza.

Now Iran and Pakistan have launched missiles at one another, despite not being openly hostile towards each other.

So, why are these two Muslim nations striking each other's territory, and is it as worrying as it seems? ITV News explains.

How did events unfold between Iran and Pakistan?

On January 3 there was a terrorist attack in Iran, and it was considered the worst in the nation since the Islamic Revolution in the 1970s.

Two bombs killed 84 people at a ceremony to commemorate the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who had spearheaded Iran's support for its allies in the region, such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Iran blamed Islamic State (also known as IS) for the attack.

The border between Iran and Pakistan is often used by criminals. Credit: ITV News

There is a lot of movement between Iran and Pakistan, with myriad drug smugglers and militant groups based in the region.

Iran believes some Islamic State groups are located in the Baluchistan area of Pakistan, including the Jaish al-Adl, or the 'Army of Justice,' which is a Sunni Islamist group with links to Islamic State.

The group wants independence from both Iran and Pakistan, and appeared to be the target of Iran's drone strikes in the Panjgur province of Pakistan on Tuesday.

A mosque was among the buildings hit, and Pakistan said that two children were killed.

Pakistan retaliated on Thursday morning, with a strike on the town of Saravan in south-east Iran.

They also claimed to be targeting a Pakistani militant group the Balochistan Liberation Army, which uses the Iranian border area to launch attacks.

Iranian State TV said the attack killed at least nine people.

Balochistan Liberation Army Credit: ITV News

Will this escalate into a full-blown crisis?

Probably not - the two nations actually have cordial relations.

Senior ministers met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week and they held joint naval exercises on Tuesday.

The response to Pakistan's attack has been fairly muted on Iranian TV, and they stressed that those killed were foreign nationals.

For now it seems that Iran felt compelled to show the public that justice had been served following a traumatic attack - especially at the funeral of such a revered figure as General Soleimani.

An Iranian protestor shows a badge of the late General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone attack in 2020, Credit: AP

Pakistan then felt compelled to respond. In a statement released on Thursday, Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs wrote: "Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the people of Iran.

"We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to (endeavour) to find joint solutions,"

The Iranian foreign ministry echoed the sentiment in its own statement: "The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to the policy of good (neighbourliness) and brotherhood between the two nations and the two governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

"It does not allow enemies to strain the amicable and brotherly relations of Tehran and Islamabad."

Both will be hesitant to open up any further, likely fatal, disputes in the region, so further conflict may be off the cards for now.

