Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the way as Bafta announces its 2024 shortlist

Oppenheimer and Poor Things h ave swept the Bafta film awards nominations, as the 2024 shortlist is announced.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by David Tenant, on February 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Summer's double cinema phenomenon Barbenheimer has taken the awards by storm with nominees for at least one of the two films in most of the categories.

Oppenheimer has the most nominations over all and made the shortlist for at total of 13 awards.

It is up for best film, Cillian Murphy is up for best actor, with Robert Downey Junior and Emily Blunt up for their supporting roles and Christopher Nolan is nominated for best director.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is in the shortlist for best script, as well as leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling both being nominated for their roles.

A few late releases have also made an impression in the short time they have been in cinema.

Saltburn, Wonka and Poor Things all have multiple nominations.

Emma Stone's quirky portrayal of lead character Bella, has seen the film up for 11 awards.

The hotly anticipated All of Us Strangers starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott is also up for the prize in six categories.

Paul Mescal, star of All of Us Strangers. Credit: AP

Alongside this year’s EE Rising Star nominee Jacob Elordi, six former EE Rising Stars are nominated; Emily Blunt (2007), Carey Mulligan (2010), Cillian Murphy (2007), Emma Stone (2011), Margot Robbie (2015) and Barry Keoghan (2019).

CEO of BAFTA, Jane Millichip said: “The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories.

"The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members.

"The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences."

The Bafta film awards, will be broadcast on BBC One on February 18.

