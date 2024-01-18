Rishi Sunak has insisted the Conservative Party is "completely united" on his Rwanda plan, despite losing a number of government colleagues over it.

The prime minister, holding a Downing Street press conference after having his Safety of Rwanda Bill approved by MPs, urged the House of Lords to allow it to pass unamended.

He said they should “do the right thing” and not “try to frustrate the will of the people” by blocking the Bill.

Opening a Downing Street press conference, the PM said: “There is now only one question.

“Will the opposition in the appointed House of Lords try and frustrate the will of the people as expressed by the elected House, or will they get on board and do the right thing?

“It’s as simple as that.”

The plan is one step closer to fruition after clearing its latest Commons hurdle, despite right-wing Tory opposition, however it must now be approved in the House of Lords and will likely face numerous legal challenges before migrants are deported to Rwanda.

A majority of MPs voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill, which seeks to rule the African nation as a safe third country for asylum seekers in a bid to satisfy the Supreme Court which blocked the plan last year.

The prime minister has suffered numerous government resignations over the Bill, first by his former home secretary Suella Braverman and ex-Home Office minister Robert Jenrick, who were followed on Tuesday evening by two departing deputy party chairmen.

There were reportedly up to 60 Tory MPs who wanted the Bill "strengthening" because they claimed it would continue to be blocked by the courts unless the Human Rights Act was disapplied in regards to Rwanda.

Had they all rejected the Bill they could have inflicted a highly damaging defeat on the PM, but in the end just 11 Conservative MPs rebelled and the government won the vote with a majority of 44.

It is now likely peers will amend the Bill and a Lords committee has already raised issues with the idea that Rwanda has become safer since the Supreme Court ruled in November.

The House of Lords International Agreements Committee said safeguards in the agreement with Kigali are “incomplete” and do not overcome the Supreme Court’s concerns about the plan.

It said “significant legal and practical steps” must be taken before Rwanda can be deemed safe.

Deporting asylum seekers is a central pillar of the prime minister's flagship policy to cut illegal migration by "stopping the boats", however critics say the plan which has already cost hundreds of millions will not have the desired effect.

Labour shadow minister Chris Bryant questioned why the threat of deportation to Rwanda would act as a deterrent when the threat of dying in the freezing English Channel does not.

Migrants were spotted crossing the Channel on Wednesday as MPs debated the Rwanda legislation, just days after five migrants died in water while attempting the perilous journey.

The UK has so far spent £240 million on the deportation deal with Rwanda and has allocated another £50 million for next year but no one has been deported there and a government spokesperson has said there is no obligation to return the money if the deal does not materialise.

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said: “Under the terms of the agreement, Rwanda has no obligation to return any of the funds paid.

"However, if no migrants come to Rwanda under the scheme, and the UK government wishes to request a refund of the portion of the funding allocated to support the migrants, we will consider this request."