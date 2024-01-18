Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The Prince of Wales has visited his wife the Princess of Wales in hospital where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Heir to the throne William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday.

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

Kate is said to be ‘doing well’ in hospital as she begins recovery after abdominal surgery. Credit: PA

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, devoting his time to his family.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.

On a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Queen told Aberdeen's Lord Provost that the King was doing well and looking forward to getting back to work

Yesterday Buckingham Palace also announced King Charles will attend hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate.

The Queen, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery today, was asked about the King by the Lord Provost.

Camilla replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

