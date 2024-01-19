Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen to win Bahrain Masters

Teenage sensation Luke Littler has powered his way past three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen to claim his first Professional Darts Championship (PDC) title.

The 16-year-old, who lost the World Darts Championship to Luke Humphries earlier this month, took a 5-3 lead against the Dutchman.

H e then surged to an 8-5 victory in the final, clinched with a double top after he had initially left himself a 170 check-out.

Littler produced a nine-dart finish, which is considered the perfect leg in a game of darts, in his quarter-final clash with Nathan Aspinall.

He then hit a maximum check-out as he beat another former world champion Gerwyn Price in the last four to reach the final.

Asked afterwards what he had just achieved, the teenager told ITV4: “You tell me. I don’t know. I’m happy to win.

“Earlier on the quarters, obviously I hit the nine against Nathan, but I played well yesterday and I’ve played well again tonight.

“No one probably believes it, but I’ve not thrown a dart since the world final. Yesterday, that was the first proper practice I’ve put in, but it’s all paid off.

“I’m just happy to win, obviously, against Michael. He’s still one of the best, he’s the very best and I’m just happy to win on my debut.”

The teenager was playing in just his second PDC event after making his way unheralded to the final at Alexandra Palace, where he eventually lost to Luke Humphries, earlier this month.

The teen sensation turns 17 on Sunday, and on Thursday told ITV News how he would be spending his birthday:

"I land at Heathrow airport in London on Saturday morning, so I'll be travelling back to Warrington, then relaxing Saturday night.

"On Sunday, we'll all go out as a family for a meal, and even though it's my birthday, I'll treat them."

