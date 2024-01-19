Madonna sued by fans for starting concerts over two hours late

Madonna is being sued by a pair of fans for failing to start her “Celebration Tour” concerts on time, court records show.

A new lawsuit against the popstar, filed on Wednesday in New York, accuses her of false advertising and negligent misrepresentation after the singer started her concerts at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last month,

On all three nights, the shows started after 10.30pm when the tickets advertised that the shows would start at 8.30pm.

The suit claims that most concertgoers left the venue after 1am each night, causing them significant inconvenience, including being “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

“In addition, many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day,” the complaint read.

The lawsuit cites Madonna as a defendant, along with tour operator and promoter Live Nation Worldwide, Live Nation M Tours and Brooklyn Events Center, which does business as Barclays Center.

The proposed class of plaintiffs includes ticketholders for her tour throughout the US, and the plaintiffs are asking for an undisclosed amount in damages to be determined at trial.

ITV News has reached out to representatives for Madonna for comment, as well as those for Live Nation and Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn concerts in question took place on December 13, 14 and 16 of last year, and constituted the beginning of the North American leg of Madonna’s “Celebration Tour.”

The shows were originally scheduled for July of 2023, but had to be rescheduled after Madonna was hospitalised last June after developing a serious bacterial infection.

The popstar is being sued for an undetermined amount in damages Credit: AP

This is not the first time Madonna has faced legal troubles for starting her shows late.

In 2019, during her “Madame X” theater tour, the pop icon was similarly sued for starting her show at 10.30pm.

A concertgoer at one of Madonna’s Miami con certs in December 2019 alleged that the artist and Live Nation changed the start time for his show and several others – which were initially scheduled to start at 8.30pm and finish at to 10.30pm.

That lawsuit alleged that the change in start times for Madonna’s Madame X Tour was a breach of contract between the singer and the ticket buyer.

