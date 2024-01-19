Snow and ice to be replaced by wind and rain as country thaws

Snow and ice is set to be replaced by wind and rain as milder air returns to the UK.

An amber warning for snow is still in force for northern parts of Scotland, but Arctic air will start to be displaced, the Met Office said.

The change in conditions will likely see a dry start to the weekend, before a return to heavy rain and strong winds for Sunday and Monday.

The heaviest rain is expected on Sunday – with 30mm to 50mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80mm to 100mm over hills, the forecaster said.

Milder conditions will also result in the thaw of lying snow.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Sunday and Monday, covering most of the country, with a yellow wind warning issued for parts of Scotland.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Hayter said: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.

“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK.

“The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.

“While detail is still being worked out, we expect windy weather for many and some heavy rain in the west and so we’ve issued warnings for Sunday for wind and rain.

“Watch out for updates to these warnings on Friday and Saturday as the forecast develops.”

Scotland may not enjoy the dry spell experienced by much of the country, with showers continuing on Friday and into Saturday.