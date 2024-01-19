US forces conducted a fifth strike against Iranian-backed Houthi military sites in Yemen on Thursday as President Joe Biden acknowledged that the American and British bombardment had yet to stop the attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The latest strikes destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles that “were aimed into the southern Red Sea and prepared to launch,” US Central Command said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

They were conducted by Navy F/A-18 fighter aircraft, the Pentagon said.

Biden said the US would continue the strikes, even though so far they have not stopped the Houthis from continuing to harass commercial and military vessels.

“When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis, no. Are they going to continue, yes," Biden said in an exchange with reporters at the White House.

Hours after Biden spoke, Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a prerecorded statement that its forces had carried out another missile attack against the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned cargo ship Chem Ranger.

Saree said the attack took place in the Gulf of Aden, the waters just south of Yemen.

That attack did not affect the ship, US Central Command said in a statement late Thursday.

“The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship," and there were no reported injuries or damage as the ship continued on its way, Central Command said.

The continued harassment of the ships has driven the US and international partners to take extraordinary steps to defend them through a joint mission named Operation Prosperity Guardian, in which the consortium is trying to create a protective umbrella for the vessels by intercepting any missiles or drones that target them.

It has also led the US and British militaries to take measures to knock out missile sites, radars and air defense systems to try to tamp down the Houthis' ability to attack.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists.

The sanctions that come with the formal designation are meant to sever violent extremist groups from their sources of financing, while also allowing vital humanitarian aid to continue flowing to impoverished Yemenis.

Despite sanctions and military strikes, including a large-scale operation carried out Friday by US and British warships and warplanes that hit more than 60 targets across Yemen, the Houthis keep harassing commercial and military ships.

The US has strongly warned Iran to cease providing weapons to the Houthis.

For months, the Houthis have claimed attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

They say their attacks aim to end the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that was triggered by the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ October 7 attack in southern Israel.

But the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.

The attacks have also raised questions as to whether the conflict between Israel and Hamas has already expanded into a wider regional war.

