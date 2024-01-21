Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma, just months after she found out she had breast cancer.

The duchess' spokesman said she had several moles removed and analysed while undergoing reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy.

One of the moles was found to be cancerous and doctors are working to establish if it was caught early.

The 64-year-old is understood to be recovering at home surrounded by family.

She is said to be in “good spirits” despite the fact that receiving a cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been “distressing”.

In June, the duchess was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was found at an early stage during a routine mammogram and she had an operation at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, which has treated the royal family for decades.

Her spokesman said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

What is malignant melanoma?

Melanoma skin cancer can spread to other parts of the body, according to the NHS website.

Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer, even if the term “malignant” is not used before it.

Its “main cause” is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds.

Other factors that increase the chances of getting melanoma include having pale skin; red or blonde hair; blue or green eyes; a large number of freckles or moles and a family history of skin cancer.

The risk of melanoma increases with age, but compared to most other cancer types, it is also quite common in younger people, say Cancer Research UK.

Symptoms include having a new mole or changes to an existing one. If a mole is larger than normal, has an uneven shape, or is a mix of colours, it could be a sign someone has the condition.

Surgery is the main treatment for malignant melanoma, especially if it is found early, but advanced melanoma can be hard to treat.

The news comes as other senior royals receive medical treatment for different illnesses. It emerged earlier this week that the Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital after having abdominal surgery, while the King will be treated for a benign enlarged prostate next week.

Following her breast cancer treatment last summer, the Duchess of York urged women not to miss their mammogram screenings, saying she “would not be sitting here if I hadn’t have gone”.

She underwent an eight-hour single mastectomy operation and reconstruction after discovering she had an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram - which she almost missed.

The duchess is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019.

Her elder daughter Princess Beatrice is patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

For more royal news, listen to our podcast The Royal Rota...