A sea of saffron: Indians celebrate as Modi opens new temple ahead of election

India's prime minister has hailed the 'dawn of a new era' as he opened a controversial new mosque, ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward reports

Words by Sanjay Jha for ITV News in Ayodhya, India

Vibrant decorations, imagery of Hindu deity Lord Ram, and saffron-clad Hindus chanting scripture to the soundtrack of religious songs created the night's celebratory atmosphere.

These were the scenes and sounds of India's northern city Ayodhya on Monday night, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened a Hindu temple built on the ruins of the 16th-century Babri Mosque.

People travelled across the country to witness the historical consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla - which officially made the site holy.

Along the Ram Path, the city's main artery, a lively and vibrant scene unfolded every few hundred metres.

Women light lamps during a ritual to celebrate of the grand opening of a temple. Credit: AP

Indian Prime Minister, walks after leading the opening of a temple dedicated to Hinduism’s Lord Ram. Credit: AP

It pulsated with a divine rhythm, echoing the relentless chants of "Ram aayenge" meaning "Lord Ram will come" and "Ek hi naara ek hi naam, Jai Sri Ram Jai Sri Ram" meaning "one slogan, one name, Hail Lord Ram" as a continuous stream of visitors make their way through it.

Nilesh Nanasaheb Khule travelled 846 miles from the western Indian state of Maharashtra to witness this historic moment.

“It is my dream to complete the ram temple and it is celebrating moment for India and for Hindus, I am proud to be a Hindu and Hinduism,” the 23-year-old told ITV News outside the entrance of the newly constructed temple.

First Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, declared Ram Mandir "India's national temple" in a speech to a huge crowd.

The audience during the opening of a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram, in Ayodhya, India. Credit: AP

A family sits across Bandra Worli sea link, illuminated with the projection of Hindu Lord Ram in Mumbai. Credit: AP

Many devotees compared Ayodhya to the likes of the Vatican or Mecca for the Hindus.

Prime Minister Modi is also using the inauguration of the grand temple to launch his re-election campaign, in a bid to galvanise millions of Hindu voters.

He is attempting to retain power for a third term.

Some prominent Hindu leaders and seers have boycotted the event as they believe India's leader is hijacking religion for political gain.

Workers decorate a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram with flowers the day before the temple's grand opening in Ayodhya, India, Credit: AP

Away from the main event in Ayodhya, the carnival atmosphere has continued across towns and cities in India, where streets are lined with saffron flags - the symbol of Hindu nationalism.

People in the capital New Delhi displayed flags outside their homes, and flags have appeared in public spaces, inside residential colonies and in markets.

In Ayodhya, Prashant Bhalla, President of Manav Rachna University from Faridabad told ITV News: “This place obviously has a very close sentimental link to whole Indian population, global population so everybody has the thing of seeing it happening on the ground.

"It’s a dream which maybe every Indian had and we are fortunate to witness it”.

Hindu devotees gather at Raghutnath temple in Jammu, India, to watch a live telecast of the opening of the temple. Credit: AP

There are live screenings of the event in Ayodhya planned across the country and even a stamp of Lord Ram has been released to mark the occasion.

Pictures from Monday will be used by the Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party for the election campaign - promoting him as an icon in a nation where Muslims fear they are no longer welcome.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an offshoot of the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mothership of the Hindu right, have been knocking on doors, distributing pamphlets and bumper stickers about the inauguration.

While they did not include Modi’s name, the pamphlets urged people to hold communal prayers at temples, sing devotional songs, chant the Ram mantra 108 times, set up private screenings of the live event, and light diya lamps in their homes in the evening.

The day has certainly been a cultural and religious awakening for the Hindus, which will most likely stir up voters for Modi’s party.

