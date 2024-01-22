A US golfer who has become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in more than three decades will not pocket his £1.18 million prize money as he is ineligible.

Nick Dunlap, 20, won The American Express tournament on Sunday by one shot ahead of second placed Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

But it is the South African who will instead claim the money ordinarily reserved for the tournament winner given Dunlap's status as an amateur.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) states that amateur players cannot "play for money in a golf match, exhibition or other competition such as a tournament".

Rule 3.1 from the organisation adds: "The USGA enforces the rule to maintain a clear distinction between amateur golfers and professionals."

But Dunlap's win now gives him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour - meaning he is guaranteed entry to play at all full-field events. He will also be able to participate in the Masters, the US PGA Championship and The Players Championship.

Nick Dunlap reacts after winning the American Express golf tournament. Credit: AP

Dunlap's victory makes him the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson back in 1991, and the youngest amateur to win on the tour since 1910.

Mickelson, a 45-time PGA Tour event winner, posted a congratulatory message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning."

Dunlap was the only amateur competing at The American Express event out of a field containing 156 players.

"If you'd said on Wednesday I'd have a putt to win this golf tournament I wouldn't have believed you," Dunlap told the Golf Channel.

"I just honestly felt this script was written. I was going to give it everything I had whether I shoot 75 or 65."

Last year, Dunlap, who is a student at the University of Alabama, became the only player other than Tiger Woods to claim both titles of US Junior Amateur and US Amateur.

Asked what is next for him, Dunlap said he has "no idea", adding: "It's a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision."

