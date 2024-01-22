Play Brightcove video

Around 200 rescue workers are searching through the rubble in sub-zero conditions looking for missing people

A landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan province on Monday has left 47 people buried and killed at least two, according to local authority.

The disaster struck just before 6am in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan province.

Rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses, the Zhenxiong county publicity department said.

At present, more than 200 people have been evacuated from their homes urgently, as fire trucks, loaders and more than 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to carry out search and rescue work.

The cause of the landslide wasn’t immediately known as survivors and rescuers struggled with snow and freezing temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days.

Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, has led a working group to Yunnan to guide the search and rescue work.

A landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan province. Credit: AP

After the disaster occurred President Xi Jinping issued instructions to organise rescue forces to find the missing people and reduce casualties.

"It is necessary to strengthen monitoring and early warning, scientific search and rescue, and prevent secondary disasters," he said.

"It is necessary to properly do the work of comforting the families of the victims and resettling the affected people."

Xi Jinping said that the cold weather wave makes natural disasters more likely and that all regions must "keep a close eye on risks and hidden dangers, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, pay close attention to the implementation of work, and prevent and contain major disasters.

"We must ensure the safety of people's lives and property," he added.

