PM admits issues with childcare expansion but insists it will rollout as planned

Rishi Sunak has admitted there have been "practical issues" with his flagship childcare policy, but has insisted it will be rolled out on April 1 as planned.

Setbacks in allocation of funding, staff shortages and IT problems have reportedly been threatening the expansion of free childcare to all parents of two-year-olds but the PM said all issued had been been resolved.

But Mr Sunak, speaking during a visit to south Buckinghamshire, asked if he could guarantee the rollout would go ahead, said yes.

"T here are some practical issues that certain families are facing, I just want to reassure all of those people that those issues are being resolved," he told broadcasters.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the reforms for England in the Budget last March to allow some families of children as young as nine months to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Under the plans, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare from April. This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five will be entitled to 30 hours’ free childcare per week.

His comments come after reports in the Times newspaper which said n urseries have not yet been informed how much they will be paid for each of the places.

According to the paper many nurseries have warned parents they will not be able to immediately honour the government’s pledge, and it is claimed there are also doubts about the extension due in September because of a lack of nursery staff.

Thousands of families are also struggling to access the HMRC IT system, which means they risk delays in receiving payments.

But Mr Sunak said "all of those families will get the childcare they are eligible for and will be contacted as soon as possible".

Labour hit out at the Conservatives' record on education and childcare, saying families are "paying the price" for a "disastrous failure".

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the promise to expand free childcare "now lies in tatters" because the government never put plans in place beyond the announcement last March.

She said: “First the chaos of crumbling concrete buildings, then the botched budgets for our schools, now the disastrous failure on delivering childcare commitments, with families paying the price.

“Funded hours are no good if families can’t access them – the Conservatives’ promise to parents now lies in tatters because there was no plan behind the pledge in last year’s Budget Statement."

She added: “Only Labour has a plan to transform our early years system and deliver the modern childcare system that gives parents choices and children the best start in life.”

A DfE spokesperson said thousands of parents have already applied for the expansion starting in April but said a number are facing issues.

"A pre-existing feature in the system, where parents re-confirm their eligibility every three months, is impacting a minority of parents when combined with a small number of providers who are asking for codes much earlier than April.

“Parents who can’t re-confirm online until the second half of February or March will therefore automatically receive a letter with a code from HMRC before the middle of February, without needing to take any action.”

