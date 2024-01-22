Rail, sea and air travellers are already facing significant disruption, with closures, cancellations and delays across a number of services after Storm Isha tore through the UK.

Rush-hour trains have been axed for many on Monday after the storm battered parts of the country, bringing warnings of possible tornadoes and danger-to-life winds.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued until the early hours, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

A more serious “tornado watch” zone was in place for Northern Ireland, as well as parts of Scotland and northern England, but expired late on Sunday.

Trains

Network Rail has imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.

Scotland’s railway operator cancelled all of its rush-hour trains - including CrossCountry, Lumo and Transpennine Express trains - with services not suspected to begin running until “later on Monday”.

East Midlands Railway has said delays and alterations to its services were “likely”, while no LNER trains will run north of Newcastle until midday.

Avanti West Coast warned of changes and delays on Monday and said no passengers should attempt to travel between Preston and Scotland until services are due to resume at 9am.

Due to a safety inspection on the line between High Wycombe and London Marylebone, trains are subject to delays of up to 30 minutes whilst staff check the line.

Several Greater Anglia routes have been cancelled, with delays expected throughout the day.

The Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern networks are subject to weather warnings, with travel only advised if essential.

South Western Railway is reporting a landslip between Salisbury and Grateley, a tree blocking the line between Woking and Basingstoke and obstruction between Winchester and Basingstoke, causing cancellations or severe delays.

The Transport for Wales network has suspended routes between Llandudno Junction and Blaneau Ffestiniog, and between Shrewsbury and Swansea (Heart of Wales line) until at least 9am.

Planes are being diverted to alternative airports as high winds continue to disrupt travel

Flights

Air traffic control restrictions are in place, leading to flight cancellations and causing some planes to divert.

National Air Traffic Services said: “Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Some planes are being diverted to alternative airports, including to terminals in other European countries, as high winds continue to disrupt travel.

Ryanair flights to Dublin from Manchester and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands diverted to the French cities of Paris and Bordeaux respectively.

Conditions across harbors and ports have been rough as ferry services are delayed on Monday. Credit: Irish Coast Guard

Sea

In Scotland, the Irish Sea and the English Channel many ferry trips have been cancelled.

The Port of Dover is currently advising passengers to check with their chosen ferry operator for sailing updates, as the Channel sea conditions continue to be "very rough with gale force winds."

