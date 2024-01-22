Storm Jocelyn is coming hot on the heels of Storm Isha

Met Eireann have named our second storm in 48 hours; Storm Jocelyn.

This has been the most active start to storm season since records began and the earliest that we have reached letter 'I' in the alphabetical storm naming convention introduced by the Met Office.

Hot on the heels of Storm Isha which brought winds touching nearly 100mph last night, Storm Jocelyn will bring windy conditions right across the UK with northern areas likely to be worst affected.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for the western coast of Ireland, with "very strong" gusts expected in Dongal, Galway and Mayo.

The warning is in place from Tuesday at 6pm to the early hours of Wednesday morning, Ireland's Met Eireann confirmed.

The Met Office said the storm is likely to bring "strong winds and heavy rain" to the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn is the tenth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.

Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the eleventh and final storm of the season.

If there are two more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.

