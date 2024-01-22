A five-day strike by train drivers at LNER next month on top of a rolling programme of national walkouts has been called off, sources said.

Members of Aslef are launching a series of strikes and an overtime ban from January 29 in the long-running dispute over pay.

The union announced a further five days of strikes against LNER from February 5 amid speculation that the company was considering implementing the new minimum service level regulations.

It is understood this will not happen during the upcoming strikes which has led to the five days of action being withdrawn.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (second right) on a picket line at Euston station in London. Credit: PA

The new law is aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service is available during strikes, set at 40% in the railway industry.

Unions have warned the regulations are unworkable and potentially dangerous if passengers believe a certain number of trains will run.

None of the train companies affected by the new strikes have said they will implement the regulations.

Unions in other sectors affected by the new law have also warned they are unwarranted and unworkable.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...