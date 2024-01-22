Musician Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who was just 19 years old when he performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, has sparked wider debate after saying the song Rule, Britannia! could make people feel "uncomfortable".

The 24-year-old cellist from Nottingham, who played at the BBC Proms last year, discussed the annual eight-week orchestral event, and whether the song should be performed on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

In 2020 the broadcaster said the tune would feature without lyrics, following controversy over its perceived historical links with colonialism and slavery.

However, in a U-turn the BBC announced, one day after Tim Davie took over as director-general, that the controversial piece of music would be sung.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne, Kanneh-Mason said: "I don’t think it should be included and I didn’t stay for that. That’s just my opinion.

"I think, maybe, some people don’t realise how uncomfortable a song like that can make a lot of people feel, even if it makes them feel good.

"I think that’s somehow a big misunderstanding about it."

On Good Morning Britain on Monday, political activist Femi Oluwole said the song "was sung by people actively engaged in the slave trade."

"If you had a group of people that were committing some sort of assault, and they bragged about how they were never going to be assaulted, that's obviously going to be a song you wouldn't sing."

Dr Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, an educator and author, added: "The song is not racist, it's a patriotic song, and there's a difference."

Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the London Symphony Orchestra in 2022. Credit: PA

On the Desert Island Discs episode, Kanneh-Mason also spoke about his experience as a young black classical music artist and said there are occasions he has not been "taken seriously".

“Very often, in the spaces that I was in within classical music, myself and my family were very often the only black people in those places,” he said.

“Most of the time (it) was fine in the sense of I felt comfortable and all good but there was certainly occasions where my being black meant that I wasn’t necessarily taken seriously in some situations.

“And also outside, of course, outside of music.”

Speaking about the type of prejudice he has faced, he said: “I think it’s most often the subtler things, but yeah, sometimes, also much more.”

Asked how he has dealt with this, he said: “What gave me the strength in those situations is, we would spend a lot of time as children watching documentaries of real black heroes succeeding and being challenged and overcoming.

Music fans sing Rule, Brittania! at BBC Proms in the Park in Hyde Park, London in 2016. Credit: PA

“There was people like Muhammad Ali. I think they were certainly a source of inspiration.”

In 2023 an abusive message was directed at the BBC Proms X, formerly Twitter, account during his sister Isata’s performance at the event.

Asked about this, the cellist said: “The isolated incidents in the moment are offensive and affect you, but that’s something that one can deal with.

“But I think the long-term effects can be something that you are less aware of and (are) more difficult to deal with.

“How you view yourself and your how you’re valued and your confidence and how you feel that you fit into the world … it’s something that I have to think about and examine very often.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...