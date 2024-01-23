Play Brightcove video

The boom of people buying dogs in lockdown has led to an explosion in dog poo, ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi asks councils how they are dealing with the problem

New research obtained by ITV News shows an intensifying battle against irresponsible owners who don’t “bag and bin” dog waste.

Some local authorities are implementing or updating special rules designed to reduce the nuisance, while new findings reveal concerns about the affects on wildlife and the environment.

The statistics are stunning - since the pandemic we have over eight million UK dogs leading to 1,000 tonnes of waste everyday.

Though most owners are responsible, in many neighbourhoods this is a problem.

Head of Keep Britain Tidy Allison Ogden-Newton said 'we need to protect our children' from toxic elements found in dog mess. Credit: ITV News

The head of Keep Britain Tidy Allison Ogden-Newton told us “Dog fouling is the number one most hated form of littering. None of us like it, we don't want it on our shoes, we don't want it on our streets.

"We need to protect our children because toxocariasis is a real threat to their health."

Research findings given exclusively to ITV News by the the Keep Britain Tidy Group show:

85% of councils invested more resources into cleaning up dog fouling

89% are concerned about the impact on wildlife.

78% say increased amounts of dog mess attracts vermin

We’ve also found that an increasing number of councils are implementing or consulting on stiffer fines and dog walking restrictions - known as Public Space Protection Orders. These typically mandate fines up to £1000 and allow restrictions such as keeping dogs on leads in specified areas.

In Hampshire a group called PUPS has been formed - it’s the Pick Up Poo Squad and regularly patrols wildlife areas where dogs are walked.

It’s leader Mandy Hayes told us: “I'm going to spray the dog mess that has been left with bright pink chalk paint, this highlights the mess that has been left behind.

"In this site we've cleared over 2,000 deposits. I do it for the environment, people arrive without bags and others bag but discard them in trees which is a massive problem.

"When we started here, there were some families that had stopped coming because of the amount of dog poo."

Councils and campaigners want irresponsible owners to stop leaving poo bags dangling from trees.

A number of campaign groups and local authorities have produced videos to get the message across that it’s illegal and unacceptable.

The Woodlands Trust says “bagging up dog mess and leaving it hanging in trees isn’t a responsible solution, these bags even if biodegradable can take years to break down and they are also a danger to wildlife”.

Councilor Andrew Hadley has said that councils don't have the resources to properly police dog mess. Credit: ITV News

There’s concern that local authorities aren’t catching offenders - and council cuts may make things worse.

Councillor Andrew Hadley from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council told us: “You have to catch people in the act, or people with their dogs in the act and confront them at the time and that takes resources that we haven't really got."

With the increased number of dogs and reduced council resources some now fear we will be walking into a much bigger problem. Yuk.

