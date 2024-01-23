Donald Trump eyes second GOP win as voting opens in New Hampshire primary

Voting has opened in the New Hampshire primary as Donald Trump seeks to cement his place as the Republican nomination for this year's presidential election.

The former US leader is fighting a one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, after knocking out the rest of the party's field with a commanding win in the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump previously won the New Hampshire Republican primary in 2016 when he last successfully ran to become president.

If he wins again, the 77-year-old would be the first Republican presidential candidate to take the races in Iowa and New Hampshire, since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses members of the media. Credit: AP

Supporters of Trump have been calling for Haley, a former United Nations (UN) ambassador and South Carolina governor, to drop out of the race, in the wake of his 30-point romp in Iowa.

Those calls are likely to intensify if he wins New Hampshire without significant resistance.

Haley insisted on Tuesday morning that New Hampshire will not be her last round.

Both candidates will be hoping to gain votes and capitalise on the departures of other Republicans - including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - from the contest.

The Democrats are also holding a primary on Tuesday, although US President Joe Biden's name is not on the ballot.

One man, plotting to stop both Trump and Haley is Vermin Supreme.

The presidential hopeful, who wears an upside-down wellington boot on his head, is the American equivalent of Britain's Monster Raving Loony Party and is a staple character during election time in the US political landscape.

US president candidate Vermin Supreme tells ITV News' Dan Rivers his interesting policies if he became leader

Why is Biden not on the ballot?

The Democrats have dramatically changed up their primary schedule for 2024.

Instead of New Hampshire, the party have chosen South Carolina, with a more diverse voting population, for their first primary.

New Hampshire is holding a primary anyway, despite Democrats ruling that the results will not affect who wins the nomination as Biden's name will not be on the ballot.

Though Biden did not campaign in New Hampshire, voters can put his name down as a "write-in" option.

Trying to upset Biden in the primary is Democratic challenger Dean Phillips, who ran a TV ad across the state comparing him to Bigfoot - the argument being both are hard to find.

“I’m something of an expert on elusive creatures," a man dressed as sasquatch intones in the spot.

"So I challenged myself to find President Biden in New Hampshire during this primary season. I thought I was good at hiding.”

