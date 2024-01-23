Man left with life-threatening injuries after 'large bulldog' attack in Scotland

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after 'large bulldog' attack in Scotland.

Armed police shot and killed the dog after it attacked a man and attempted to hurt an officer.

The incident happened around 5pm on Tuesday, January 23, when police were called to a report of a dog attacking a man in the Tinto View area of Hamilton.

Officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Armed officers also attended due to the dog being "dangerously out of control". Police said the dog attempted to attack an officer and was shot dead by armed police.

Superintendent Steven Espie said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved.

"I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained incident and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.

“Enquiries are also ongoing to establish the breed of the dog.”

A second man who was also attacked by the dog on Loudonhill Avenue, shortly before the incident in Tinto View, was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Police Scotland say the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

