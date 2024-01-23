This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

A group of men in Gaza, holding a white flag, told ITV News they wanted to rescue their family members - minutes later they were shot dead as John Irvine reports

The English-speaking man lamented the fact that having fled Gaza City when this war began, the family were now running away again, this time abandoning Khan Younis to head for Rafah.

Their attempts to escape the war have taken them from the top of the Gaza Strip to the bottom.

They are among hundreds of thousands of people hemmed in, with their backs to the Egyptian border and the IDF bearing down.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” he told a cameraman working for ITV News.

Billowing plumes of smoke and the sound of gunfire indicated that combat was taking place nearby. Credit: ITV News

“Everywhere you find the Israeli Army. They shoot at us at home, in any building and in the street.”

He had no way of knowing just how prophetic his words were because minutes later, the cameraman filmed an innocent civilian being shot dead in the street.

The cameraman noticed Ramzi Abu Sahloul because he was among a group of five males standing still, their hands up, one of them brandishing a white flag.

Speaking on camera, Mr Abu Sahloul said they were trying to reach his mother and brother to escort them out of harm’s way.

Billowing plumes of smoke and the sound of gunfire indicated that combat was taking place nearby.

The interview complete, the cameraman walked away.

Ramzi Abu Sahloul was among a group of five males standing still, their hands up, one of them brandishing a white flag. Credit: ITV News

He then turned to get one last picture of the group when suddenly, there was a sharp loud volley of shots.

The five started to run, but within seconds Mr Abu Sahloul collapsed on the ground.

He’d been shot in the chest. One of the men placed the flag on his wounds.

Between them, they lifted him and as they carried him away you could clearly make out the white flag turning red.

The 51-year-old husband and father wasn’t moving and it seems his death was almost instantaneous.

As they tried to carry him to safety, there was the sound of more gunfire and the whoosh of a bullet passing nearby suggested the group was still being targeted.

Eventually they got the body to a safer place, where his wife, his widow, began to wail and mourn her loss.

Mr Abu Sahloul sold children’s clothes for a living.

In response to a request from ITV News, the IDF said it was not aware of this incident.

Asked for an interview, the IDF said “the video is clearly edited and we have no way to comment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...