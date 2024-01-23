Netflix announced as new home for WWE Raw from 2025

Netflix has been announced as the new home of WWE's weekly television show Raw from the start of 2025.

The wrestling programme, which debuted in 1993, has produced 1,600 episodes to date and boasted wrestlers, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne The Rock Johnson and John Cena.

TNT Sports is the current broadcaster partner in the UK for WWE - which, in 2023, merged with the UFC to form the company TKO.

Bosses of TKO have said Tuesday's announcement will initially impact viewers in the United States, Canada, UK and Latin America, before it is gradually rolled out to other territories.

WWE documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally starting in 2025.

TKO President Mark Shapiro hailed the deal as "transformative", adding: "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.

"Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said: "We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix."

TKO announced separately on Tuesday that it had reached a deal for Johnson to join the company's board of directors.

The move also sees him become the owner of The Rock trademark.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…