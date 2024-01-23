Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead the way in 2024's Oscar nominations

Play Brightcove video

The full list of this year's Oscar nominees has finally been announced

Awards season is upon us. On Tuesday, 2024's Oscar nominations were finally announced.

A host of the industry's most coveted awards are up for grabs in what promises to be a competitive year for the Academy Awards.

Here's a look at the nominees for the top categories.

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper has been nominated for his role in the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and Colman Domingo for his performance as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

Paul Giamatti may be the frontrunner after being nominated for his role as Paul Hunham in The Holdovers, and Cillian Murphy in the titular role for wartime thriller Oppenheimer.

Jeffrey Wright has also been nominated for American Fiction where he plays frustrated author Thelonious "Monk" Ellison.

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers. Credit: AP

Best Actress

The nominees for the best actress Oscar are Annette Bening for Nyad, Lily Gladstone for her performance of an Osage woman in Killers Of The Flower Moon, as well as Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall, playing a woman accused of murdering her husband.

Emma Stone was nominated for Poor Things, where she plays a woman with a transplanted toddler brain, and Briton Carey Mulligan has earned a nomination for Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre, in Maestro.

Notably, Margot Robbie missed out for her role as plastic doll Barbie.

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for his role in American Fiction, while Robert De Niro and Robert Downey Jr. have earned nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, respectively.

Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in Barbie. Credit: Warner Bros

Ryan Gosling is nominated for his performance as Ken in box office hit Barbie, as well as Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt has been nominated for her role as J Robert Oppenheimer's wife Kitty in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and America Ferrera who starred as one of the only real-world characters in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Danielle Brooks and Da'Vine Joy Randolph have been nominated for their roles in The Color Purple and The Holdovers. Rounding out the group is Nyad's Jodie Foster.

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in a scene from Maestro. Credit: AP

Best Picture

American Fiction , Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest have all made the best picture nominations list.

Best Director

Justin Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest, have all picked up best director nominations.

Martin Scorsese has now earned more Oscar nominations for best director than anyone alive with 10, after surpassing Steven Spielberg, who has nine.

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos on the set of Poor Things. Credit: AP

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, by Diane Warren, as well as I'm Just Ken from Barbie, performed by Ryan Gosling, have both earned nominations for best original song.

It Never Went Away from American Symphony, Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon and What was I made for? from Barbie, performed by Billie Eilish, are also nominated.

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, The Holdovers by Alexander Payne, Maestro by Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, May December by Samy Burch, and Past Lives by Celine Song were all nominated.

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction by Cord Jefferson, Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, Poor Things by Tony McNamara, and The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer made the nominations list.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air from midnight on March 11 in the UK.

