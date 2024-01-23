Senior Conservative MP Simon Clarke has said Rishi Sunak is leading the party into an "election where we will be massacred," as he calls for the prime minister to resign.

In a mark of severe disunity, the former cabinet member and MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland dismantled Mr Sunak's premiership in a scathing article for The Telegraph.

Sir Clarke, who served as the housing secretary under Liz Truss' leadership, wrote in the newspaper: "The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred.

"Denial of impending catastrophe is an extraordinarily powerful human instinct."

He added: "We have a clear choice. Stick with Rishi Sunak, take the inevitable electoral consequences, and give the Left a blank cheque to change Britain as they see fit."

A senior Tory spokesperson, told ITV News that Sir Clarke's words were a "self-indulgent attempt to undermine the government at a critical moment for the country".

"He may claim to be helping the party but the only person he is doing any favours for is Sir Keir Starmer.”

The article comes a week after Sir Simon voted against the prime minister's controversial Rwanda bill, making him one of 11 to rebel against the party.

Opinion polling is currently swinging drastically against the Conservative party, with an electoral wipeout expected.

A YouGov survey of 14,000 people indicates that the Tories could hold on to as few as 169 seats as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour enters Downing Street with 385, with key party players losing their place in the commons.

