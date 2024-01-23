A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials in Texas, police said.

Police in Illinois, said on Facebook that at about 8.30pm, 23-year-old Romeo Nance was located by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas, and that Nance shot himself after a confrontation.

A standoff occurred between Nance and police at a petrol station, where Nance shot himself.

Nance is suspected of fatally shooting eight people at three locations in the Chicago suburbs, sparking a search that left neighbours on edge as police warned he was still on the loose and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Handout photo of Romeo Nance. Credit: AP via Joliet Police Department

Police in Illinois and Joliet previously said they did not know of a motive for the killings, but said Nance knew the victims.

The FBI's fugitive task force had been assisting local police in the search for the suspect, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said.

“I've been a policeman 29 years and this is probably the worst crime scene I've ever been associated with,” Evans said during a news conference outside the Joliet homes Monday evening.

Police at the scene of the shootings in Illinois over the weekend. Credit: AP

The victims were found on Sunday and Monday at three separate residences, authorities told reporters at a news conference earlier on Monday evening.

One of the people killed was found on Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found on Monday at two homes on the same block in Joliet, located about about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) northwest of the scene police discovered first.

Authorities said they also believe Nance was connected to another shooting in Joliet that wounded a man on Sunday but would not discuss their evidence.

