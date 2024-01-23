UK braces for more disruption as Storm Jocelyn brings violent wind and rain

Violent wind and rain is expected to cause major disruption across the UK's transport services courtesy of Storm Jocelyn.

No trains will operate in Scotland from 7pm, while people travelling by rail across Wales, England and Northern Ireland are being warned of significant delays and cancellations.

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert during Storm Isha on Sunday.

The new storm comes shortly after Storm Isha, which left multiple people dead and seriously injured. Tens of thousands of people across the UK were also left without power at the start of the week.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

A yellow warning for ice has also been issued across northern and eastern parts of Scotland.

Exposed areas are expected to experience gusts of up to 80mph, while between 40 and 50mm of rain could cover higher ground, according to the forecaster.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause even more disruption than its predecessor.

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn," he said.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20mm quite widely with 40 to 50mm over higher ground in south-west Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of north-west England.

“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to reach 75 to 80mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal north-west Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”

Credit: PA

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said there will be more rain on Tuesday before windspeeds start to pick up towards the evening.

“Tuesday will be quite a wet day for many people with a rain front bringing the chance of disruption,” he said.

“Higher wind speeds will start to develop overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning."

“Wind speeds from Storm Jocelyn will be a slight notch down from Storm Isha, but with the clean-up still under way, more disruption is likely.”

Temperatures are expected to remain mild, having plunged into a cold snap earlier in January.

Travel warnings for Tuesday:

The following companies have issued travel warnings for the coming days:

No ScotRail trains will run in Scotland after 7pm;

Avanti West Coast urged passengers not to travel north of Preston after 3.30pm;

CrossCountry warned there would be disruption between Newcastle and Edinburgh because of severe weather.

