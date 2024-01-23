Watch the nominations for the 96th Oscars as they happen live on ITVX

It's Oscar nominations day and as the best movies and performers find out if they're in with a chance of picking up the most coveted prizes in film, you can follow it all in a special live programme on ITVX.

Hosted by Charlene White and ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar, we will be covering who makes the shortlist for the 96th Academy Awards from 1.10pm.

Oppenheimer, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon are all expected to pick up double-digit nominations.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to lead the way in nominations. Credit: AP

Acting nods are also expected for actors from each of those films respectively.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer comes in as the favourite for best picture, director and a host of other awards - and could pave the way for Nolan's first ever Academy Award.

And if the top category feels like a lockout, the other categories are equally tight affairs, with the biggest showdown for nominations expected to be the race for best supporting actor.

Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. and Barbie's Ryan Gosling are likely to feature, but other nominees such as Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) and Charles Melton (May December) are all in with a good chance of nomination.

