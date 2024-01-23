Wrestler Dwayne Johnson has officially been given the rights to his iconic nickname "The Rock".

Until now, the eight-time WWE champion and actor has never legally owned the nickname, which is synonymous with professional wrestling.

This will now change under a new agreement with the WWE.

Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC.

In a statement, he said: “I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences.

“I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

Johnson began his wrestling career with WWE in 1996.

The third-generation wrestler became famous for rivalries with wrestlers including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Triple H and his finishing manoeuvre, The Rock Bottom, according to his biography on WWE's website.

He has won eight WWE championships, has an autobiography called The Rock Says and starred in Fast X, Black Adam, Jungle Cruise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

“The Rock” is a name that is derived from Mr Johnson's father, WWE Hall of Fame star Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black champion in WWE history (alongside partner Tony Atlas), according to the WWE.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. says Johnson's board appointment, reflects its “commitment to delivering long-term value and strong performance for shareholders through strategic growth initiatives across both UFC and WWE.”

Johnson has recently appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s “Smackdown” and “Raw” television programs, with rumours that he may compete at this year's WrestleMania.

Ariel Emanuel, TKO CEO, said in a prepared statement: “I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board.

“Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO.”

