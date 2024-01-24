BRIT Awards 2024: Singer RAYE up for six gongs as female artists dominate awards
British singer songwriter RAYE has scooped the most nominations ever in this year's BRIT Awards, as the list of possible prizewinners is more closely scrutinised than ever after gender-based backlash last year.
RAYE is up for a record seven awards across six categories after being nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best R&B Act and Best Pop Act.
RAYE appears in the Song of the Year category twice, with tracks Escapism - featuring 070 Shake- and Prada - featuring cassö and D-Block Europe.
Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, and Dua Lipa are also among the artists nominated across multiple categories, while Taylor Swift is up for International Artist of the Year after the huge success of her global Eras Tour
Women make up the majority of both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominations following backlash in 2023, when no female artists were nominated for those categories.
The number of nominees chosen for both British and International Artist of the Year has now increased from five to 10.
Organisers announced that they would be scrapping gender-specific categories in November 2021, following criticism from artists, including former winner Sam Smith who identifies as non-binary.
Artist of the Year saw a more even split of genders compared to last year, with six female artists nominated, and four men:
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again...
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
International Artist of the Year, which also saw gendered categories dissolved in November 2021, has two male nominees and eight women:
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA RCA
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year features multiple nominations for RAYE and Central Cee:
Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding
Prada - cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe
Let Go - Central Cee
Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee
Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa
Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran
Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake
Strangers - Kenya Grace
Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi
Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress
Escapism. - RAYE ft 070 Shake
Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry
Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie
REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard
International Song of the Year:
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Daylight - David Kushner
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Giving Me - Jazzy
People - Libianca
Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Stick Season - Noah Kahan
Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
(It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou
Calm Down - Rema
Kill Bill - SZA
greedy - Tate McRae
Water - Tyla
Album of the Year:
The Ballad of Darren - Blur
Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus
NO THANK YOU - Little Simz
My 21st Century Blues - RAYE
Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers
Group of the Year:
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
International Group of the Year
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Best New Artist:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
BRITs Rising Star:
Caity Baser EMI
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party (Winner)
Alternative Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop Grime Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Dance
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…