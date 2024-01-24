British singer songwriter RAYE has scooped the most nominations ever in this year's BRIT Awards, as the list of possible prizewinners is more closely scrutinised than ever after gender-based backlash last year.

RAYE is up for a record seven awards across six categories after being nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best R&B Act and Best Pop Act.

RAYE appears in the Song of the Year category twice, with tracks Escapism - featuring 070 Shake- and Prada - featuring cassö and D-Block Europe.

Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, and Dua Lipa are also among the artists nominated across multiple categories, while Taylor Swift is up for International Artist of the Year after the huge success of her global Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has performed more than 100 shows as part of The Eras Tour. Credit: AP

Women make up the majority of both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominations following backlash in 2023, when no female artists were nominated for those categories.

The number of nominees chosen for both British and International Artist of the Year has now increased from five to 10.

Organisers announced that they would be scrapping gender-specific categories in November 2021, following criticism from artists, including former winner Sam Smith who identifies as non-binary.

Artist of the Year saw a more even split of genders compared to last year, with six female artists nominated, and four men:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again...

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

International Artist of the Year, which also saw gendered categories dissolved in November 2021, has two male nominees and eight women:

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA RCA

Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa co-wrote BRIT-nominated Dance the Night, which features in the film Barbie. Credit: AP

Song of the Year features multiple nominations for RAYE and Central Cee:

Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding

Prada - cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe

Let Go - Central Cee

Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa

Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran

Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake

Strangers - Kenya Grace

Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi

Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress

Escapism. - RAYE ft 070 Shake

Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry

Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie

REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson

Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard

Lewis Capaldi performed at the BRIT Awards 2023 and is nominated for Song of the Year for 2024. Credit: PA

International Song of the Year:

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Daylight - David Kushner

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Giving Me - Jazzy

People - Libianca

Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Stick Season - Noah Kahan

Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

(It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou

Calm Down - Rema

Kill Bill - SZA

greedy - Tate McRae

Water - Tyla

Album of the Year:

The Ballad of Darren - Blur

Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus

NO THANK YOU - Little Simz

My 21st Century Blues - RAYE

Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers

Group of the Year:

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Gabriels were nominated for best International Group at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Credit: AP

International Group of the Year

blink-182

boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Best New Artist:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

BRITs Rising Star:

Caity Baser EMI

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party (Winner)

Alternative Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Central Cee is nominated across multiple categories for the BRIT Awards 2024. Credit: AP

Hip Hop Grime Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

Dance

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

