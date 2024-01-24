BRIT Awards 2024: Singer RAYE up for six gongs as female artists dominate awards

Female artists dominated the nominations for 2024. Credit: PA/AP

British singer songwriter RAYE has scooped the most nominations ever in this year's BRIT Awards, as the list of possible prizewinners is more closely scrutinised than ever after gender-based backlash last year.

RAYE is up for a record seven awards across six categories after being nominated for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best R&B Act and Best Pop Act.

RAYE appears in the Song of the Year category twice, with tracks Escapism - featuring 070 Shake- and Prada - featuring cassö and D-Block Europe.

Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, and Dua Lipa are also among the artists nominated across multiple categories, while Taylor Swift is up for International Artist of the Year after the huge success of her global Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has performed more than 100 shows as part of The Eras Tour. Credit: AP

Women make up the majority of both the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year nominations following backlash in 2023, when no female artists were nominated for those categories.

The number of nominees chosen for both British and International Artist of the Year has now increased from five to 10.

Organisers announced that they would be scrapping gender-specific categories in November 2021, following criticism from artists, including former winner Sam Smith who identifies as non-binary.

Artist of the Year saw a more even split of genders compared to last year, with six female artists nominated, and four men:

  • Arlo Parks

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • Dua Lipa

  • Fred again...

  • J Hus

  • Jessie Ware

  • Little Simz

  • Olivia Dean

  • RAYE

International Artist of the Year, which also saw gendered categories dissolved in November 2021, has two male nominees and eight women:

  • Asake

  • Burna Boy

  • Caroline Polachek

  • CMAT

  • Kylie Minogue

  • Lana Del Rey

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • SZA RCA

  • Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa co-wrote BRIT-nominated Dance the Night, which features in the film Barbie. Credit: AP

Song of the Year features multiple nominations for RAYE and Central Cee:

  • Miracle - Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding

  • Prada - cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe

  • Let Go - Central Cee

  • Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee

  • Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa

  • Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran

  • Who Told You - J Hus Ft Drake

  • Strangers - Kenya Grace

  • Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi

  • Boy’s a liar - PinkPantheress

  • Escapism. - RAYE ft 070 Shake

  • Dancing is Healing - Rudimental/Charlotte Plank /Vibe Chemistry

  • Firebabe - Stormzy Ft Debbie

  • REACT - Switch Disco & Ella Henderson

  • Messy In Heaven - Venbee & Goddard

Lewis Capaldi performed at the BRIT Awards 2023 and is nominated for Song of the Year for 2024. Credit: PA

International Song of the Year:

  • What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

  • Daylight - David Kushner

  • Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

  • Giving Me - Jazzy

  • People - Libianca

  • Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus

  • Stick Season - Noah Kahan

  • Miss You - Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz

  • vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

  • (It Goes Like) Nanana - Peggy Gou

  • Calm Down - Rema

  • Kill Bill - SZA

  • greedy - Tate McRae

  • Water - Tyla

Album of the Year:

  • The Ballad of Darren - Blur

  • Beautiful And Brutal Yard - J Hus

  • NO THANK YOU - Little Simz

  • My 21st Century Blues - RAYE

  • Heavy Heavy - Young Fathers

Group of the Year:

  • Blur

  • Chase & Status

  • Headie One & K-Trap

  • Jungle

  • Young Fathers

Gabriels were nominated for best International Group at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Credit: AP

International Group of the Year

  • blink-182

  • boygenius

  • Foo Fighters

  • Gabriels

  • Paramore

Best New Artist:

  • Mahalia

  • Olivia Dean

  • PinkPantheress

  • RAYE

  • Yussef Dayes

BRITs Rising Star:

  • Caity Baser EMI

  • Sekou

  • The Last Dinner Party (Winner)

Alternative Rock Act

  • Blur

  • Bring Me The Horizon

  • The Rolling Stones

  • Young Fathers

  • Yussef Dayes

Central Cee is nominated across multiple categories for the BRIT Awards 2024. Credit: AP

Hip Hop Grime Rap Act

  • CASISDEAD

  • Central Cee

  • Dave

  • J Hus

  • Little Simz

Pop Act

  • Calvin Harris

  • Charli XCX

  • Dua Lipa

  • Olivia Dean

  • RAYE

R&B Act

  • Cleo Sol

  • Jorja Smith

  • Mahalia

  • RAYE

  • SAULT

Dance

  • Barry Can't Swim

  • Becky Hill

  • Calvin Harris

  • Fred again..

  • Romy

