Decline in police numbers despite government recruitment drive

The number of police officers in England and Wales has fallen, months after the Government hailed a campaign to hire thousands of recruits. The headcount of officers stood at 149,164 at the end of September 2023, down 402 from 149,566 at the end of March, Home Office figures show. While this is still above the total of 144,346 a year earlier in September 2022, it means headcount is no longer at the highest level since current records began in 2003.

It is too early to know if the drop in officers in the latest figures is the start of a trend or a one-off decrease.

But the data come in the wake of several high-profile homicides and reports of institutional sexism, racism and homophobia in the policing system.

Baroness Louise Casey found that the Met was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist in a landmark review Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Last year, the Metropolitan Police faced a scathing review which found the force failed to protect the public from police officers who abuse women, that organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk, and that female officers and staff routinely experience sexism.

The report, led by Baroness Casey, was commissioned after the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard, who's killer was Wayne Couzens, a former Met Police officer.

Her findings also found that widespread racism and a "deep-seated homophobia" exists in the organisation.

Investigations into several other forces have indicated a similar pattern of behaviour.

In 2021, the Greater Manchester Police came under scrutiny in the Achieving Race Equality Report, which found Black people were four times more likely to have force used against them in comparison to white people.

Meanwhile the ex-chief of Nottinghamshire Police, Sue Fish, told ITV news "sexism" poses a "significant threat to our whole policing model".

She added: "Cultural challenges around misogyny are there throughout policing" as well as issues of "racism, transphobia, and homophobia".

There has been a similar drop in the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) officers in England and Wales, which stood at 147,098 at the end of September 2023, down from a record 147,430 in March. The fall in FTE officers brings to an end a long run of consecutive half-yearly increases that began in 2018. FTE is the standard measure for comparing workforce figures, but the Home Office also records headcount numbers and used this as its preferred method for reporting progress on its recent campaign to hire 20,000 officers in England and Wales – a target that was met in March 2023. The Home Office said the new workforce figures show the total number of officers is still above the headcount target and “maintains the additional 20,000 police officers recruited”.

