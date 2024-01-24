The Duke of Edinburgh has met the world’s oldest living land animal that has outlived seven British monarchs.

Prince Edward and Jonathan, the 191-year-old giant tortoise, came face to face on the dukes royal visit to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena. Such is Jonathan’s age that he also met the duke’s late mother Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, and grandparents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, in 1947 when he was 115 years old.

The Duke of Edinburgh met the reportedly oldest living land animal in the world, Jonathan the 191-year-old giant tortoise Credit: PA

In 1957, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, fed Jonathan – then 125 – during a trip to St Helena.

The Seychelles giant tortoise has outlived seven British monarchs, being born in the reign of William IV – with Charles III the eighth monarch of his lifespan so far.

He was brought to the island from the Seychelles in 1882 along with three other tortoises at about 50 years of age, and lives in the ground of Plantation House, the Governor’s residence.

Jonathan is thought to have hatched in 1832 and, although the exact date of his birth is unknown, his official 191st birthday was celebrated in December.

Prince Edward is the first royal to visit since the Princess Royal travelled there 22 years ago in 2002.

His trip was commemorated with a public holiday on the island.

