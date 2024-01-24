First rhino IVF pregnancy performed in hopes of saving species from extinction

Scientists have successfully managed to perform the world's first in-vitro fertilization (IVF) transfer on a rhino.

In September 2023, a lab-created rhino embryo was implanted into a surrogate mother, marking a huge medical and conservationist breakthrough for the animal.

Unfortunately, after 70 days the mother died because of an unrelated bacterial infection.

In this pregnancy, the BioRescue team used a southern white rhino embryo and mother but it indicated what scientists describe as a "cornerstone in the mission to save the northern white rhino from extinction."

Najin and her daughter Fatu are the last remaining northern white rhinos in the world

It could be a significant step towards the protection of the northern white rhino, a subspecies of the white rhino, which is on the brink of extinction after illegal poaching led to a complete wipeout from the wild.

Now, just two females - Najin and her daughter Fatu - exist and are kept under close observation in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

The IVF preservation project - carried out by the BioRescue team - will use the sperm from the last living male, and combining it with the eggs taken from one of the females. the embryo would then in theory be implanted in a southern white rhino surrogate.

Before the mothers death, she carried a well-developed 6.4 cm long male embryo.

Announcing the news, BioRescue described the embryo transfer as a "proof of concept and allow to now safely move to the transfer of northern white rhino embryos,"

