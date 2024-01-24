The US state of Alabama is preparing to execute somebody with a new method of execution - nitrogen gas.

Prison officials will put a mask on Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, forcing him to breathe pure nitrogen and depriving him of oxygen.

The execution is due to happen on Thursday evening Alabama time, which will be the early hours of Friday morning in the UK.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court said it will not block the execution despite Smiths' pleas for it to intervene.

Nitrogen gas execution is a method never used before for capital punishment.

The Alabama attorney general's office told federal appeals court judges last week that nitrogen hypoxia is "the most painless and humane method of execution known to man."

But what exactly Smith will feel after the warden switches on the gas is unknown.

“What effect the condemned person will feel from the nitrogen gas itself, no one knows," Dr. Jeffrey Keller, president of the American College of Correctional Physicians, wrote in an email seen by Associated Press.

“This has never been done before. It is an experimental procedure.

“Since the condemned person will not be breathing any oxygen, he will die. It is little different than putting a plastic bag over one’s head," he added.

The United Nations has said the method of execution could "amount to torture" and break international human rights laws.

Smith was one of two men convicted for murdering a woman in 1988.

The incident was a "murder-for-hire", with Smith and another man each receiving $1,000 (£786) to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband.

Her husband killed himself when he became a suspect. John Forrest Parker, the other man convicted, was executed in 2010.

The victim’s son, Charles Sennett Jr., said in an interview with WAAY-TV that Smith “has to pay for what he’s done.”

He and other family members plan to witness the execution.

“And some of these people out there say, ‘Well, he doesn’t need to suffer like that.’ Well, he didn’t ask Mama how to suffer?" the son told the station.

“They just did it. They stabbed her — multiple times.”

Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection in 2022, but it was unsuccessful.

If the execution goes ahead as planned on Thursday, Smith will be the first person to be killed with the gas, which officials say will quickly cause unconsciousness.

There is no provision for Smith to be sedated before the execution and the gas can be administered for up to 15 minutes.

Brain cells begin to die after one minute with oxygen, and serious brain damage is "likely" after three minutes, according to University of Michigan research. After 15 minutes without oxygen brain recovery is "virtually impossible".

Will it be successful?

Nitrogen makes up 78% of the air that we breathe, and is completely harmless when inhaled alongside the correct levels of oxygen.

If somebody exclusively breathes in the colourless, odourless gas, it is thought that they will lose consciousness before dying from a lack of oxygen.

Much of science and research behind using nitrogen comes from industrial accidents where people have been unintentionally overexposed to the gas, where nitrogen leaks or mix-ups have killed workers.

Officials plan to strap Smith into a gurney and will then place a facepiece, similar to those typically used to supply oxygen, onto his face.

A warden will read a death warrant and ask Smith if he has any last words, before activating the "nitrogen hypoxia system" from another room.

The nitrogen gas will be administered for at least 15 minutes or “five minutes following a flatline indication on the EKG, whichever is longer,” according to the state protocol.

Objections to the method

Smith's attorneys have said the mask in question is not air tight and so oxygen could seep through, making the execution process longer and possibly leaving Smith in a vegetative state rather than killing him.

A doctor testified on behalf of Smith that the low-oxygen environment could cause nausea, leaving Smith to choke to death on his own vomit.

Alabama's lethal injection chamber at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore is pictured in this Oct. 7, 2002 file photo. Credit: AP

The American Veterinary Medical Association wrote in euthanasia guidelines in 2020 that nitrogen hypoxia can be an acceptable method of euthanasia under certain conditions for pigs but not for other mammals because it creates an “anoxic environment that is distressing for some species.”

It is the first new method of execution used in the US since the lethal injection was introduced in 1982, and critics have said the never-before-used method is a type of human experimentation.

In 2018, Alabama became the third state to authorise the use of nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method, along with Oklahoma and Mississippi.

The death penalty is a legal punishment that can be given out in 27 of the US states, and 24 people died as a result of capital punishment in 2023, as recorded by the Death Penalty Information Center.

