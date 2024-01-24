Words by Esme Jones

With a phone stolen every six minutes in the capital and mobile theft up 73% in the past five years, protecting your data has become imperative.

This week, Apple released their latest update iOS 17.3 which includes their Stolen Device Protection feature.

This additional feature adds an extra layer of security when an iPhone is away from familiar locations, such as work or home.

Here, ITV News explains how these measures will help protect a thief from making changes to your account or device or access your account details.

What is the update?

Face ID or Touch ID authentication: Your protected information will now require face or touch recognition and will not be able to solely rely on a passcode to protect your personal data.

Security Delay: Additional security action will require you to wait an hour and then provide a second face or touch recognition. This will be required for some actions such as changing your Apple ID password.

When enabled, the security delay can stall or permanently hinder a thief from getting to your personal information. However, when the phone is detected in a familiar location, these security steps are not required.

How can you enable the feature?

1. Go to settings

2. Enter your device passcode

3. Tap to turn Stolen Device Protection on or off

What to do if you iPhone is stolen?

Use your Apple watch: If you have an Apple watch, open Control Centre and tap the ping your iPhone feature.

Use the Find My app on another device: If you have another Apple device that you can sign in with your Apple ID, you can use the Find My app on that device to find your iPhone.

Use iCloud.com in web browser: You might be asked to enter a code sent to a trusted device. If you lost your trusted device, or can’t get access to the code, then you can select Find Devices button instead.

Use a family member’s device: If you’re part of a Family Sharing group, you can find your devices in Find My on your family member's device.

