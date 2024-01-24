Play Brightcove video

Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther, tells ITV News' Kelly Foran she “can’t understand how school children could commit such a heinous crime” in her first interview

It’s been more than a month since two teenagers were found guilty of murdering Brianna Ghey.

They will be sentenced on February 2, and their identities will be revealed to the public.

Speaking for the first time since the trial, Brianna’s mother, Esther, says she “can’t understand how school children, and somebody that Brianna trusted, could commit such a heinous crime.”

The jury of seven men and five women took four hours and 40 minutes to deliver a unanimous verdict finding both teenagers guilty.

'We've all lost a child,' says Brianna Ghey's mother Esther, as she recalls seeing one of the parent's of a teenager who killed her daughter

Play Brightcove video

“I saw one of the parents, when the verdict and came through, I couldn't help but think of myself when I heard about Brianna," Esther said.

She added: "It was the same kind of emotion. We've all lost a child.”

What do we know about the killers so far?

The trial heard that Girl X and Boy Y, who can’t be named due to their age, are now 16 years old.

They were 15 when Brianna was killed.

The court heard that Girl X had been friends with Brianna for a few months.

They had a ‘kill list’ with names of people they wanted to die.

Girl X and Boy Y exchanged messages in the months before Brianna’s murder talking about violence, torture and death.

The 16-year-olds, known only as Girl X and Boy Y, lured Brianna to Culcheth Linear Park, in Warrington, before launching the attack on 11 February 2023.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in a "sustained and violent" assault inflicted with "considerable force" to her head, chest, back and neck - including one wound directly through her heart.

The two teens, who were 15 at the time, denied her murder and blamed each other - but following a four week trial - a jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found them guilty of murder.

Brianna got the bus by herself for the first time

Esther revealed to ITV News that, the day she was lured to her murder, was the first time Brianna had ever got on a bus by herself.

Brianna with her mum; Esther Ghey Credit: Family handout

She had text her mum to tell her that she was scared because of her social anxiety.

“I was really pleased that she was going out because she hardly ever went out.

"And I thought that it was a lovely day. And she got the bus by herself as well. And it was it was a massive day.

“I had messaged her to tell her how good it was, but I wish I had said more. I wish I’d have told her that I was proud of her.”

'I wish I’d have told her that I was proud of her,' Esther says as she remembers Brianna's final day

Play Brightcove video

It was revealed during the trial that it wasn’t the first attempt to murder Brianna.

Girl X had boasted to Boy Y about poisoning Brianna, and wanted it look like suicide.

Giving evidence in Manchester crown court Girl X claimed that it was ‘just a fantasy.’

“I do believe that she gave her painkillers to try to kill her, that night when she was being sick she was in so much pain.

"I’m glad that they had that she hadn't succeeded at that point because if Brianna had died, then we would have thought that she killed herself because she had she did have mental health issues.”

Mrs justice Yip Credit: PA Images

After the verdict was delivered, Justice Yip told Girl X and Boy Y: “Given you’ve been found guilty. I will have to sentence you. I will have to impose a life sentence.

"What I have to decide is the minimum amount of time you will be required to serve before you might be considered for release.”

Esther says she’s hopes they will be jailed "for as long as possible".

Esther says she’s hopes Brianna Ghey's killers will be jailed "for as long as possible"

Play Brightcove video

She said: ‘I don't think that there's any chance of rehabilitation.

"I think that once you're at that level, the level where you enjoy watching torture videos and openly saying it in court, then I don't think there's any chance of rehabilitation.

"The thought of them ever being on the street is absolutely horrifies me.’

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...