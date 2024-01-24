Rare footage has been released that claim to show two North Korean teenagers sentenced to hard labour for watching and distributing banned K-dramas.

The narrated footage, released last week by a South Korean research group, appears to shows the teens standing on a stage in an amphitheater filled with hundreds of people wearing white shirts, who appear to be students.

The teens, flanked by two adults in military-style uniforms, stand facing six more adults, all seated at tables to the rear of the stage.

“Not long ago, a public trial was held,” the narrator said in the video, naming the two teens and saying they were caught “watching and distributing puppet regime’s recordings.”

North Korea often refers to its neighbour, South Korea, as a “puppet regime.”

The narrator said the pair allegedly watched and distributed dozens of South Korean movies and TV shows - and that each was allegedly sentenced to 12 years of labour.

“They were only 16-years-old, just at the beginning of their lives. However, they were seduced by foreign culture, ultimately ruining their future paths,” the narrator said.

The names of the teens’ homeroom teachers also appeared on the screen.

The Seoul-based South and North Development Institute (SAND Institute), which works with North Korean defectors, obtained the recording and distributed it to media outlets.

For decades, North Korea has been almost completely closed off from the rest of the world, with tight control over what information gets in or out.

Foreign materials including movies and books are banned, with only a few state-sanctioned exceptions.

Those caught with foreign contraband "often face severe punishment", defectors say.

Restrictions softened somewhat in recent decades as North Korea’s relationship with China expanded and parts of South Korean pop culture seeped into the country, when relations thawed between the neighbours.

But those ties have since fast deteriorated, with strict rules snapping back into place in the past few years and a crackdown on foreign media.

Choi Kyong-hui, director of the SAND Institute, said the video indicated the North Korean government is threatened by its population being exposed to culture from the South.

Choi Kyong-hui said: “You can see how wary the North Korean regime is about spreading and watching Korean dramas.

"By disclosing the names, address and pictures of the violators, you can see the regime’s will to hold people accountable.

The video is believed to have been filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic Credit: CNN

“By adding people’s names who are indirectly related to this incident, you can tell the regime is intending to shame and destroy their social reputation by doing so.”

In 2020, North Korea adopted the “Anti-reactionary Ideology and Culture Act,” banning its population from distributing, watching or listening to any South Korean cultural content.

Violations are punishable by years of hard labour for small quantities of banned material and even death for larger amounts.

In one section of the video, the text of the act is displayed on the screen, indicating it was produced sometime after the its adoption in December 2020.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told CNN it could not verify if the video was genuine, but said the agency was “monitoring related movements as North Korean authorities are strengthening surveillance and punishment for the inflow of external videos.”

North Korea’s ban on all things South Korean extends beyond all forms of entertainment to include mannerisms, vocabulary and even hairstyles.